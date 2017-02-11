Kings' Ben McLemore: Fires six 3-pointers in Friday's win

McLemore ended up with 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, four steals and three assists in Friday's 108-107 win against the Hawks.

McLemore disappeared in Monday's game against the Bulls, but generally he has been pretty efficient since Garrett Temple (hamstring) went down. In five February games McLemore is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per outing. He is worth a look in all fantasy leagues of 12 or more teams, but don't get too crazy. Temple is due back in the next week or so, and McLemore's fantasy value is sure to take a hit.