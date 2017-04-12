Kings' Ben McLemore: Narrowly misses double-double
McLemore started at small forward and put up 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in a 129-104 win over the Suns.
While those who rolled with McLemore in DFS lineups may have expected a little more scoring, it's hard to be disappointed with his line, as he still managed to tie his season high in rebounds. The former lottery pick is averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 assists in 24.9 minutes per game over the last seven contests and should be in store for a similar amount of playing time in the season finale Wednesday against the Clippers. Coach Dave Joerger has been regularly resting some of the team's veterans for the last few weeks, but McLemore hasn't been included among that group of players.
More News
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Back to bench for finale•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Will start at small forward Tuesday•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Leads bench with 18 points Sunday•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Puts up 22 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Will move back to bench role Tuesday•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Will start Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...