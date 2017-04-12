Kings' Ben McLemore: Narrowly misses double-double

McLemore started at small forward and put up 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in a 129-104 win over the Suns.

While those who rolled with McLemore in DFS lineups may have expected a little more scoring, it's hard to be disappointed with his line, as he still managed to tie his season high in rebounds. The former lottery pick is averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 assists in 24.9 minutes per game over the last seven contests and should be in store for a similar amount of playing time in the season finale Wednesday against the Clippers. Coach Dave Joerger has been regularly resting some of the team's veterans for the last few weeks, but McLemore hasn't been included among that group of players.