Kings' Ben McLemore: Not extended qualifying offer

McLemore will become an unrestricted free agent as a result of the Kings declining to extend him a qualifying offer, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

McLemore has seen his role fluctuate with the Kings since being drafted with the seventh pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He actually ended up seeing his smallest workload of his career last season, playing just 19.3 minutes per game and starting only 26 of the 61 games he participated in. At this point, Sacramento management seems dead-set on giving Buddy Hield the keys at shooting guard. Plus, the team agreed to terms with Bogdan Bogdanovic on Wednesday, a shooting guard who they traded for in June of 2016 and spent last season overseas. Though Sacramento may not have an interest in keeping McLemore, he shot a solid 38.2 percent from beyond the arc last during the 2016-17 season and has shown consistent improvement from that distance over his four-year career, which should catch the eye of a fair number of teams.