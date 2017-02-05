Kings' Ben McLemore: Puts up 10 points in Saturday start

McLemore put up 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals over 29 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

The bulk of his scoring came from the charity stripe, but McLemore did manage to remain in the starting lineup despite the return of Arron Afflalo from an illness and post his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. Head coach Dave Joerger experimented with having Darren Collison, Afflalo and McLemore all on the first unit Saturday in the wake of Garrett Temple's hamstring injury, but that rotation could certainly shift over the next few weeks while the latter remains out. Therefore, McLemore still makes for a speculative pick-up in season-long formats for the time being, given the uncertainty of his playing time and his inconsistent production.