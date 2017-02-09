Kings' Ben McLemore: Scores 17 points in 30 minutes on Wednesday

McLemore managed 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-92 win against the Celtics.

After starting the previous three contests, McLemore was replaced in the starting lineup by Ty Lawson, who left the game with a hamstring injury. McLemore has hit double figures in three of the last four games, but offers little else besides scoring. While Lawson is slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday, Garrett Temple (hamstring) is likely to miss at least another week. Therefore, McLemore could find himself re-inserted into the starting five for Friday's matchup versus the Hawks.