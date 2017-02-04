Kings' Ben McLemore: Shows well in Friday's start

McLemore finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with three assists over 35 minutes in Friday's 105-103 loss against the Suns.

McLemore was getting the starting nod in place of Arron Afflalo (illness). While he hasn't produced much this season, McLemore will see an uptick in minutes and production for at least 2-3 weeks with Garrett Temple (hamstring) is sidelined.