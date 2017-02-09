Kings' Ben McLemore: Will come off the bench Wednesday

McLemore will play a reserve role in Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

McLemore has started the previous three games at shooting guard while the team continues to deal with a variety of injuries on the wing. His minutes have decreased in each outing, and he will now be replaced by Ty Lawson in the backcourt. It is unclear what the team will do at the position going forward, but it will likely be matchup based.