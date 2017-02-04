Kings' Ben McLemore: Will start at shooting guard Friday vs. Suns
McLemore will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's tilt against the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
With Aaron Afflalo (illness) out, McLemore will get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the starting lineup. On the season, he's averaging 5.1 points on 39.8 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from three in 14.9 minutes per game. Last season, he shot 36.2 percent from beyond the arc, so he may just be struggling this season due to limited playing time.
More News
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Drops behind Richardson on depth chart•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Falling out of Joerger's rotation•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Bumped to reserve role•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Paricipates in shootaround, says he'll play•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Questionable Friday•