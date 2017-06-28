Bogdanovic agreed to a three-year, $30-million contract with the Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area

Bogdanovic -- who the Kings acquired in June 2016 along with two first-round picks and a second-round pick in exchange for Marquese Chriss -- averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 boards and 3.6 assists across 27.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.0 percent from three-point land and winning a European championship last season with Fenerbahce, a Turkish club. The 6-foot-6, 24-year-old shooting guard will seemingly compete for playing time against the likes of Buddy Hield, Garrett Temple and Malachi Richardson in the backcourt. His true role with the team will likely not emerge until after training camp.