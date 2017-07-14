Kings' Buddy Hield: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks
Hield won't play during Thursday's summer league game against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Hield is presumably getting the night off for rest. He's played in three Las Vegas summer league games, averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 25.0 minutes per game.
