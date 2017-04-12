Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up career-high 30 points Tuesday
Hield finished with a career-high 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added six rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in a 129-104 win over the Suns on Tuesday.
Hield benefited from the Kings resting several key veterans again, but that won't do much to diminish the scoring display he turned in during the penultimate game of the regular season. While there should be plenty of roster turnover for the Kings during the offseason, the team appears to be prepping Hield for a focal role in the offense in 2017-18. He's certainly shown that he's capable of stepping up to the challenge, as he's averaged 15.4 points (on 47.8% shooting), 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.8 assists in 29.0 minutes per game dating back to the beginning of March.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Matches season high with 22 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Stays hot with 22-8-7 stat line Friday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Busy in Wednesday's home loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Quality showing Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Sharp in Monday's start•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Supplies 17 points, six boards Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...