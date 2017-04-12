Hield finished with a career-high 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added six rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in a 129-104 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

Hield benefited from the Kings resting several key veterans again, but that won't do much to diminish the scoring display he turned in during the penultimate game of the regular season. While there should be plenty of roster turnover for the Kings during the offseason, the team appears to be prepping Hield for a focal role in the offense in 2017-18. He's certainly shown that he's capable of stepping up to the challenge, as he's averaged 15.4 points (on 47.8% shooting), 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.8 assists in 29.0 minutes per game dating back to the beginning of March.