Collison scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three blocks across 41 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Pelicans.

Collison came through with one of his finest all-around performances of the season, reaching the 20-point mark for the third straight game while reaching a season high in rebounds and dishing out the most assists in nearly a month. Such well-rounded stat lines can be hard to come by for Collison at times, but he has taken his game to another level of late and will carry increased fantasy value if he can continue to make this type of impact.