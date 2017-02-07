Collison registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and two steals over 36 minutes in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Bulls.

Collison logged the second-most minutes on the floor behind DeMarcus Cousins, his third straight game with over 30 minutes. The veteran guard remained hot from the field as well, and is shooting 52.4 percent overall in his first three February contests, with multiple threes in two of those games. Collison's usage and average of 17.0 points over that span could both see a bump in Wednesday's tilt against the Celtics, considering that DeMarcus Cousins is slated to be suspended for that contest after picking up his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the season in Monday's game.