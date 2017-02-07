Kings' Darren Collison: Goes for 14 in Monday loss
Collison registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and two steals over 36 minutes in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Bulls.
Collison logged the second-most minutes on the floor behind DeMarcus Cousins, his third straight game with over 30 minutes. The veteran guard remained hot from the field as well, and is shooting 52.4 percent overall in his first three February contests, with multiple threes in two of those games. Collison's usage and average of 17.0 points over that span could both see a bump in Wednesday's tilt against the Celtics, considering that DeMarcus Cousins is slated to be suspended for that contest after picking up his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the season in Monday's game.
More News
-
Kings' Darren Collison: Provides 18-point contribution Saturday•
-
Kings' Darren Collison: Supplies 19 points in 38 minutes Friday•
-
Kings' Darren Collison: Scores 26 points Friday vs. Pacers•
-
Kings' Darren Collison: Tallies season-high 23 points Wednesday•
-
Kings' Darren Collison: Scores 21 points in 27 minutes Sunday•
-
Kings' Darren Collison: Submits 13 points in 22 minutes Friday•