Collison contributed 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, four steals, and one rebound across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-92 win versus the Celtics.

Collison matched season highs in scoring and steals, and this was the third time since the beginning of January that he has gone for 26 points. Collison has been aggressive lately, but he had to take it up another notch on Wednesday, as the Kings were without DeMarcus Cousins (suspension). Cousins is slated to return for Friday's matchup with the Hawks. Meanwhile, guards Garrett Temple and Ty Lawson are both dealing with hamstring injuries, with the former set to miss at least another week and the latter scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday. As a result, expect Collison to continue receiving at least 30 minutes per game for a while, as he has seen that type of workload in seven of the last nine outings. Furthermore, he has been on fire from the field lately, shooting 54 percent from the field over the last four games.