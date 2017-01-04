Collison recorded 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during a 120-113 win over Denver on Tuesday.

Collison took advantage of Ty Lawson's (nose) absence once again, this time scoring a season-high 26 points. Lawson probably won't be sidelined for too much longer, but Collison will continue to get heavy minutes in the meantime. Collison had been struggling with four straight single-digit scoring efforts but has rebounded with a combined 42 points over the last two games while Lawson has been hurt. It remains to be seen, however, if he can keep up the strong play when Lawson returns.