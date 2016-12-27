Collison finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes in a 102-100 win over the 76ers on Monday.

For the fifth time in seven games, Collison was held under 10 points in the scoring column, and he's shooting just 30.6 percent from the field during that span. While Collison continues to hold down the starting role at point guard, he's beginning to cede significant minutes to backup Ty Lawson, who has scored in double figures in five straight games. Collison probably still possesses better fantasy upside over the long haul, but until his production turns around, it will be difficult to depend on him as a lineup option.