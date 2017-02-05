Collison contributed 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

Collison was a solid complementary presence to DeMarcus Cousins in the victory, hitting the 50-percent mark from the field for the second straight game. The veteran point guard has 19-and-18-point efforts in those contests following back-to-back single-digit scoring contributions in the two games prior. With the Kings getting inconsistent production from the two-guard spot and Garrett Temple now out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, Collison's role in the offense should only expand in the next several games.