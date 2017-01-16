Kings' Darren Collison: Scores 21 points in 27 minutes Sunday
Collison pitched in 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 27 minutes during the Kings' 122-118 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.
Collison has hit double figures in scoring during seven of the last eight games, which is his second such stretch of the season. Collison's three 20-point performances thus far in January match his total in November and December combined, and he is beginning to show some solid consistency after struggling to find his way in a crowded backcourt during the first couple months of 2016-17.
