Collison compiled 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals across 46 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Collison's 26 points and four three-pointers both match a season-high total for him, but it wasn't enough to triumph over the Pacers. Friday also marks Collison's third double-digit scoring outing in a row, which is crucial for the Kings with Rudy Gay (Achilles) sidelined for the season. He'll try to string together a fourth double-digit outing when the Kings play the Hornets on Saturday.