Collison contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound across 22 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

Coach Dave Joerger frequently deployed Collison alongside Ty Lawson earlier in the month as part of two-point guard lineups, but he seems to have abandoned the experiment. Garrett Temple has started at shooting guard over the last three games, while Lawson has acted as the main backup to Collison. With Lawson running hot Friday and leading the bench with 17 points, Collison saw a downturn in his minutes, and that figures to remain an issue periodically while the two aren't sharing the floor together. Collison hasn't seen more than 30 minutes in any of the past three contests, which has limited his overall ceiling for production.