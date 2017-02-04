Collison finished with 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in a 105-103 loss to the Suns on Friday.

With Arron Afflalo (illness) and Garrett Temple (hamstring) unavailable Friday, coach Dave Joerger utilized more two point guard lineups than usual, affording both Collison and his backup Ty Lawson (28 minutes) some more time on the court together. While both players were able to score effectively, the duo combined for only four assists, as most of the facilitating duties fell on the shoulders of DeMarcus Cousins, who finished with a triple-double. Cousins has taken on a larger role than ever as a distributor for the Kings, and while it's almost always a good idea to run the offense through him, it will likely have a negative impact on Collison's outputs. Collison is averaging only 4.0 assists per game on the season, his lowest mark since the 2013-2014 campaign.