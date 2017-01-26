Collison contributed a season-high 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in a 116-112 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

DeMarcus Cousins was the alpha dog of the Kings' offense throughout the night with a team-leading 30 shot attempts and nine assists, but Collison was effective in a supporting role and finished second in both of those categories. The Kings are in need of some of their complementary players to step up with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, but until Wednesday, Collison hadn't really risen to the occasion. Even after Wednesday's performance, Collison is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game during Gay's four-game absence, production that hasn't deviated much from the point guard's season-long averages.