Collison started at shooting guard and put up 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in a 106-98 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Though the Kings dropped another game to fall to 15-21 on the season, Collison seemed to coexist well in an off-the-ball role alongside Ty Lawson, who entered the starting lineup at point guard. Lawson has been pushing Collison for time at point guard for the past few weeks, and with both players playing well in recent games, coach Dave Joerger decided to experiment Friday and see how they would fare starting alongside one another. Joerger may end up sticking with the backcourt pairing Sunday against the Warriors, which could allow Collison to continue pouring in the points in what figures to be an up-tempo game. Collison has hit double figures in the scoring column in four straight games after failing to do in any of the four games that preceded them. During this hot streak, Collison is averaging 18.0 points (on 51.8% shooting from the field), 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 34.3 minutes per game.