Collison (head) will not take part in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Collison has missed the past two games, one for rest and one for a migraine, and will miss Wednesday's game as a result of his migraine as well. With that, Collison's season will be over, as Wednesday marks the Kings' final game of the year. He will finish averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.3 minutes per game. In his absence, Langston Galloway and Tyreke Evans will likely handle the bulk of minutes at point guard, as reserve Ty Lawson (rest) will not take part in Wednesday's game either.