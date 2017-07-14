Assistant coach Jason March announced Thursday that Fox (ankle) will likely be rested for Friday's Summer League finale, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Fox, who played just seven minutes in Thursday's Summer League loss to Dallas, is reportedly dealing with a nagging but minor ankle issue. With that, the Kings will likely take the cautious route with their first-round selection and rest him Friday rather than risk him aggravating his ankle. Still, it appears that the injury is minor enough to where it's unlikely it'll affect Fox's status for the start of training camp.