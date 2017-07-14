Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Likely out Friday with ankle injury
Assistant coach Jason March announced Thursday that Fox (ankle) will likely be rested for Friday's Summer League finale, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Fox, who played just seven minutes in Thursday's Summer League loss to Dallas, is reportedly dealing with a nagging but minor ankle issue. With that, the Kings will likely take the cautious route with their first-round selection and rest him Friday rather than risk him aggravating his ankle. Still, it appears that the injury is minor enough to where it's unlikely it'll affect Fox's status for the start of training camp.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...