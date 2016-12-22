Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Cools off after season-high with 21 points

Cousins scored 21 points (5-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 31 minutes Wednesday during a 94-93 win over Utah.

Cousins has been on a tear recently. After a torrid November, when he put up 29.5 points per game on 47 percent shooting, Cousins is averaging 29.4 points a game in December on 42.2 percent shooting. The only noticeable dip in his performance has been his three-point shooting. After shooting a scorching 40.6 percent from deep in November, Cousins has dipped to 35.2 percent in December.