Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Cousins goes off for 46
Cousins scored 46 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 20-22 FT) with 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 122-119 loss to the 76ers.
Cousins could have added to his impressive statline if he hadn't been limited with foul trouble. The Sacramento big man eventually ended up fouling out of the game, but not before notching his ninth consecutive double-double and sinking a season high 20 free throws. Cousins now has 81 points and 33 rebounds in just his last two games.
