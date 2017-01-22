Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Explodes for massive double-double in Saturday loss

Cousins provided 42 points (16-28 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.

Despite an outstanding effort that saw him post his second-highest point total of the season, Cousins had the ball stolen by Taj Gibson with six seconds remaining and the Kings down by a 100-99 margin, essentially sealing their fate. Otherwise, the seven-year veteran could do no wrong, posting his best rebound total since Dec. 17 in addition to his offensive contributions. Cousins' usage was through the roof, with his 28 shot attempts easily a team high. Factoring in Saturday's production, Cousins is now averaging 25.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 10 January contests.