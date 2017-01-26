Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Falls assist short of triple-double Wednesday

Cousins racked up 28 points (11-30 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in a 116-112 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Cousins is almost always at the center of the Kings' attack, but he took that to the extreme Wednesday, as his 30 shot attempts more than doubled any of his teammates. In addition, his 11 boards and nine dimes paced the team, as he only narrowly missed out on his second triple-double of the season, settling for his 10th consecutive double-double instead. Cousins' increased production as a distributor has pumped up his fantasy value in January, even though he's shooting just 43.2 percent from the field on the month. Over 12 contests, Cousins is averaging 25.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game.