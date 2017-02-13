Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Flirts with triple-double versus Pelicans

Cousins recorded 28 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block during 36 minutes of action in Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Pelicans.

Cousins was a dominant force on the day, doing his usual damage both scoring and rebounding the ball, and flirting with a triple-double as he finished second on the team in assists. He failed to make a three-point attempt for just the second time in the last nine games, but his efficacy from the foul line helped him reach his season average in points. It was another eventful game in the discipline department, as he was handed a technical foul after getting tangled up with an opponent and drew a flagrant foul that saw Buddy Hield ejected from the game. Despite the baggage that Cousins carries with him, he continues to produce at an elite level when he is on the court.