Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Huge double-double Friday vs. Pacers
Cousins compiled 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime loss to the Pacers.
Friday marks Cousins' eleventh straight double-double. He's also posted at least five assists in nine of those double-doubles. It seems safe to say that the offense runs even more heavily though Cousins now that Rudy Gay (Achilles) is sidelined for the season. He should be owned in all fantasy formats, and remains one of the highest-ceiling DFS centers available.
More News
-
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Falls assist short of triple-double Wednesday•
-
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Produces double-double despite inefficiency•
-
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Explodes for massive double-double in Saturday loss•
-
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts triple-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Dishes out season-high 11 assists Friday•
-
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Records double-double in win over Pistons•