Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Huge double-double Friday vs. Pacers

Cousins compiled 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Friday marks Cousins' eleventh straight double-double. He's also posted at least five assists in nine of those double-doubles. It seems safe to say that the offense runs even more heavily though Cousins now that Rudy Gay (Achilles) is sidelined for the season. He should be owned in all fantasy formats, and remains one of the highest-ceiling DFS centers available.