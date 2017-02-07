Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Picks up 16th technical, suspended for Wednesday

Cousins picked up his 16th technical foul on the season Monday against the Bulls, meaning he'll be automatically suspended for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, per league rules.

Cousins actually picked up his 15th and 16th technical during Monday's game, which resulted in him getting tossed with only seconds remaining after a 38-minute, 18-point performance. The Kings' organization may try to have one of the two technicals reviewed by the league in the hope that one of them will be revoked, but as for now, Cousins has to suffer the consequences by sitting out Wednesday. He'll be eligible to return Friday against Atlanta, while Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein likely benefit in the meantime from added minutes.