Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts 32 points in overtime win

Cousins managed 32 points (13-30 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 40 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

Cousins flirted with fouling out in the overtime tilt, but managed to remain in the game and provide a team-high scoring total. The big man has eclipsed the 30-point mark on four occasions since Rudy Gay (Achilles) went down for the season on Jan. 18, with double-doubles in nine of the 10 games during that span. His 30 shot attempts Saturday also equaled his third-highest amount of the season and marked his fourth time overall reaching the milestone during the campaign.