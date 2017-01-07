Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts double-double with seven assists Friday

Cousins finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in a 106-98 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Cousins' scoring and reobunding has trended down a little bit of late, but he's upped his contributions in assists and steals to help compensate for the decline. He's handed out five or more assists in all but one of his last seven games, while averaging 2.7 steals in that same span.