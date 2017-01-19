Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts triple-double in Wednesday's loss

Cousins finished with 25 points (7-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-14 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 106-100 loss against Indiana.

Cousins finished with his fifth-career triple-double. Boogie has been a man on fire in January, averaging 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots over his past six outings. That's the good news. The bad news is that the team likely lost Rudy Gay for the season due to a torn Achilles' tendon, and Cousins could be facing increased defensive pressure and double teams in the coming weeks. He'll still be a must-start fantasy option and an offensive force against lesser teams, but the top defensive teams will make things much rougher on him.