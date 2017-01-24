Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Produces double-double despite inefficiency

Cousins scored 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 109-104 victory over the Pistons.

Cousins struggled from the field as Andre Drummond paid him close attention, but he still led the team in scoring while producing his fifth consecutive double-double. He also continued a recent trend of unselfish play, bringing his average to 6.2 assists over his last 13 games, and recorded multiple steals and multiple blocks for the second time this month. Cousins is playing some of his best ball of the season at the moment and is a threat to post big numbers across the board on any given night.