Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Records double-double in win over Pistons

Cousins scored 24 points (8-14 FT, 4-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with six assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 100-94 victory over the Pistons.

Cousins was able to produce across the board despite a matchup with Andre Drummond, coming up with his third consecutive double-double after failing to do so in the previous seven games. He has also been sharing the ball at an excellent rate and is averaging six assists per game over the last nine contests. Perhaps most importantly, Real GM and other sources reported Tuesday that Cousins intends to sign a max offer from the Kings at some point -- a move that should allow the big man to move forward with on-court dealings as his sole focus.