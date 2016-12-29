Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 28 points in Wednesday's loss
Cousins contributed 28 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block across 35 minutes during the Kings' 102-89 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Cousins was kept in check compared to last week's meeting versus the Trail Blazers, in which he dropped a season-high 55 points. Still, Cousins is averaging six assists per game over the last three contests, and he is turning in impressive December averages of 29.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 dimes, 2.1 threes, 2.0 blocks, and 1.4 steals across 35.7 minutes per game. With the Kings firmly entrenched in the fight for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, Cousins is essentially assured heavy minutes on a nightly basis for the foreseeable future.
