Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores game-high 35 in Saturday's win

Cousins scored 35 points (13-22 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.

He continues his tear through the league, recording his 11th double-double in the last 12 games, with the 12th contest featuring a triple-double. The Cousins rumor mill seems to be trending more towards Sacramento signing him to a long-term deal instead of dealing him at the trade deadline, but given his current form he could fetch a huge return if the Kings decide to tear down a roster that's currently nine games below .500.