Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Struggles in loss to Warriors

Cousins scored 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.

Cousins struggled from the floor and never seemed to get going, as he dealt with foul trouble in the first half and was seen demonstrating his frustration on the sideline after being removed just before the break. He was able to achieve his second straight double-double after recording just one in his previous 10 games and made typically strong contributions in assists, steals and blocks as well. Cousins' unique skill set allows him to produce even on nights such as this when he does not match his career best scoring average of 28.4 points per game.