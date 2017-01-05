Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Struggles in Wednesday's loss

Cousins had 13 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during the Kings' 107-102 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Cousins posted season lows in points, made field goals, and field-goal percentage while scoring below 20 points for just the fifth time in 34 appearances. Cousins has been in a bit of a shooting slump over the last four games, making just 29-of-77 attempts from the field. He'll look to break out of this recent funk on Friday against the Clippers.

