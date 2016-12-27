Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Submits 30 points in win over 76ers

Cousins recorded 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in a 102-100 win over the 76ers.

Cousins has been held under 10 boards in five of his last six games, but his scoring pace hasn't slowed during that span, as he's averaging 32.2 points and 2.2 three-pointers per contest while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. The big man's improvement from distance has been vital to taking his fantasy value up a notch this season, and it was also critical to the Kings' victory Monday. His go-ahead three-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining helped the Kings claim their season-high fourth straight win.