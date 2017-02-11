Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Turns ball over nine times in win
Cousins finished with 22 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-13 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 32 minutes against the Hawks on Friday.
It wasn't all great for Cousins, as he turned the ball over nine times. He has seven or more turnovers in three of his past six games, something he needs to curb. However, fantasy owners haven't been hurt too terribly by the gaffes, especially since Cousins has racked up four straight double-doubles in the month of February, and 13 double-doubles over his past 14 outings.
