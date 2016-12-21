Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Unloads for season-high 55 points in win

Cousins exploded for a season-high 55 points (17-28 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 16-17 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 41 minutes in a 126-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

After receiving a $50,000 fine from the Kings earlier in the day for his verbal spat with a local newspaper columnist a week ago, Cousins perhaps entered Tuesday's game with more motivation than usual and dismantled the weak Blazers defense. He went on to finish one point short of the single-game career-high scoring mark he established last season, but it initially appeared he would be unavailable for the game's final minute after he was ejected upon receiving a second technical on the night for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of the Blazers' bench upon making a basket and drawing foul in the process. Cousins retreated toward the locker room after the ejection, but officials later summoned him back into the game after determining that the big man had merely spit the mouthpiece out rather than throwing it, which didn't warrant a technical. He reentered the contest to hit a free throw as part of a 17-point quarter. Though trade rumors continue to percolate around Cousins, he's shown no signs of letting it affect him, as he's averaging a career-high 29.3 points on the season, good for third in the league.