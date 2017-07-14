Kings' Frank Mason: Won't play Thursday
Mason won't play during Thursday's summer league game against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Mason will be getting the night off, presumably for rest. Through four summer league games in Las Vegas, he's averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 16.5 minutes per game.
