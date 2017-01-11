Temple started at shooting guard and provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes in a 100-94 win over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Temple has by no means solidified a regular starting spot, but he's fared well while running with the top unit the last two games, recording double-digit points in each contest while going a combined 5-of-9 from three-point range. Frequently sharing the floor with DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Darren Collison will often make Temple no better than a fourth option on offense, but his reliable outside shooting and strong defense seems to have gained him some goodwill from coach Dave Joerger. Temple has played 30 or more minutes in four straight games, and six of the last seven contests.