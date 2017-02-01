Temple left in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Rockets with a strained left hamstring and will not return, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Temple suffered from the injury after going for a steal from James Harden, and he went right to the locker room without much hesitation. The fact that he has already been ruled out is surely not a good sign for the shooting guard, and the team will likely have an update on Temple's timetable after the game or within the next day or so.