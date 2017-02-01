Temple left in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Rockets with a strained left hamstring and will not return, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Temple suffered from the injury after going for a steal from James Harden, and he went right to the locker room without much hesitation. The fact that he has already been ruled out is surely not a good sign for the shooting guard, and the team will likely have an update on Temple's timetable after the game or within the next day or so.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola