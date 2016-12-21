Temple will come off the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

With Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) sidelined recently, Temple was elevated into the starting lineup. He struggled mightily against the Mavericks on Sunday, however, going just 1-of-10 from the field and 1-of-8 from the three-point line for five points, five rebounds and seven assists. His poor performance pushes him back to the bench even though both Gay and Casspi remain out, which allows Matt Barnes to jump into the top unit. Look for Temple's minutes to take a slight dip.