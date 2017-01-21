Kings' Garrett Temple: Posts 14 in start vs. Grizzlies
Temple recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during a 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.
Temple got the start at small forward in the first game since Rudy Gay was lost for the season with a torn left Achilles' tendon and finished second on the team in scoring. The team does not have many capable scorers other than DeMarcus Cousins, so Temple, while he hasn't exactly proven to be a reliable scorer, could be relied on somewhat heavily for the rest of the season. We'll see if he can string together another nice game against the Bulls on Saturday.
