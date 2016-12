Temple posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes Wednesday in a 94-93 win over Utah.

December has been Temple's best month of basketball this season. After a November in which he shot just 38.8 percent and averaged 5.5 points, Temple is now shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and averaging 9.5 points in December, and he's only seen a slight uptick in court-time. Temple's three-point percentage has also risen from 38.5 percent in November to 46.5 percent in December.